Sorry, Boss: 19 Million Planned to Miss Work Day After Super Bowl
About 19 million U.S. employees had no plans to go into work the day after the Super Bowl, according to a new survey. Nearly one in five people surveyed, or 26.6 million people, said they’ll be missing at least a bit of the day, while 18.8 million are taking the day off. Of them, 4.7 million planned ahead to be no-shows, while more than 3 million planned to call in sick regardless, the findings by the Harris Poll for the Workforce Institute. And managers aren’t exempt, 23 percent saying they’ll at least be late to the office Monday. The Super Bowl typically averages around 100 million live and same-day viewers and is routinely the highest-viewed event of the year in the nation.