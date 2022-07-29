Sotheby’s Just Sold a Gorgosaurus Skeleton for $6 Million

Read it at USA Today
After Sotheby’s auction house estimated that it would sell for $5 million minimum, an enormous skeleton of a 10-foot-tall Gorgosaurus, a creature that predates the T-Rex by around 10 million years, sold for over $6 million on Thursday, easily becoming one of the most expensive fossils ever sold at auction. Like fearsome but stubby-armed T-Rex, Gorgosaurus had adorable little appendages but more than made up for them with its terrifying 10-feet-tall, 22-feet-wide measurements. Plus enormous teeth.