The SOUL S-Storm Is The Ultimate Speaker for the Outdoors

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

At the beach, by the pool or simply when you’re camping with friends, nothing adds to the experience more than having some good tunes to play throughout the day. This, of course, requires a speaker that is up to the task. This not only means you need a speaker with powerful audio capability but also one that is also capable of withstanding the wear and tear that comes with being used in outdoor environments. If you haven’t found one yet, look no further than the SOUL S-Storm Speaker.

The SOUL S-Storm Speaker is a speaker designed specifically for portable, durable sound that will last all day. The speaker is practically pocket-sized and can be easily clipped to the side of a backpack with ease. In fact, the speaker literally has a small loop at the top of it specifically so you can carry it along with you more easily.

Beyond its portability, the Soul S-Storm Speaker is also powerful and long-lasting. After trying out the speaker at a number of different volume levels, I can honestly say that the device can play most songs at a quality level without significant breaks in the sound or crackles on the bass.

Furthermore, the sound is loud enough to fill an outdoor space with relative ease. Beyond this is the strength of the battery life. With up to 20 hours of playtime off a single charge, you can use the speakers pretty much all day without needing to recharge them even once. However, if you are blasting at full volume, the battery won’t last quite as long. Luckily, the Type-C USB outlet means that you’ll be able to recharge the device incredibly quickly if it does happen to die. Put to the test, I was able to get at least another few hours out of the device after about 20 minutes of charging.

While the sound and battery are major pluses, by far the biggest advantage to the SOUL S-Storm Speaker is its durability. Given an IP67 Standard, the speaker is both waterproof and dustproof. This is particularly beneficial when taking the speaker to the beach where it is basically inevitable that I drop it in the sand and get it wet through the powers of my overwhelming clumsiness.

Furthermore, the speaker is outfitted with a tough rubber exterior that holds up incredibly well to drops on hard surfaces and helps absorb shock. However, by far the best durability feature it has is that the SOUL S-Storm Speaker floats in water. That’s right, the speaker will literally float atop the water if you drop it in, and can even casually float beside you in the pool so you can get a closer sound even while you’re swimming.

The Soul S-Storm Speaker is a great choice for anyone looking for a small and sturdy device that will hold up well to the outdoors. Right now, you can get the speaker on Amazon for 50% off as well making, so make sure to check it out soon rather than later.

