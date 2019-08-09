SoulCycle Shudders as Stephen Ross Pays Off Donald Trump

SoulCycle is a dance rave, an athleisure fashion show, and a cult. It’s where Michelle Obama went to “become her” when she was in the White House. It costs $34 per half-hour session, and that’s just for the cycle. The soul part is extra.

Along with its parent company, Equinox, SoulCycle advertises itself as LGBTQ-friendly and attracts an urban, young, and celebrity crowd. When some devotees found out that Stephen Ross, who owns the firm that owns Equinox, was throwing a six-figure-ticket fundraiser for Donald Trump on Friday—a high price even for the Hamptons—word went out to quit in protest.

I’m in, although it’s an asymmetrical fight bound to hurt the thighs of those who follow celebrities out the door (#CancelSoulCycle is trending) more than it hurts Ross.