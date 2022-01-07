CHEAT SHEET
Soulless $295M Bel Air Megamansion to Be Auctioned Off After Bankruptcy
A wildly ostentatious Bel Air megamansion known as “The One” will be auctioned off following a bankruptcy filing, as developers’ dreams of selling the property for $500 million end up squarely in the gutter. Facing a $180 million debt load, the property will instead be put on the market for $295 million. According to the New York Post, the 105,000-square-foot estate features a salon, bowling alley, nightclub, five pools, and a wine cellar big enough to house 10,000 bottles. “It’s one of the ugliest homes I’ve ever seen,” one broker told the Post. “Only someone with terrible taste who wants to scream to the world that they’re rich [would buy it].”