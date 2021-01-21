This Ice Tray for Cookie Dough Helps Tame My Sweet Tooth

Baking is one of the most delicious hobbies, and one I’ve recently started to take up. Not only does it yield delicious treats and create a mouthwatering aroma that lingers in the kitchen hours after, but it’s also fun to get down and dirty a bit, to work with my hands, and to inevitably end up covering myself and my dog, my sous chef, in flour. The only problem I have with baking is a simple one: lack of self-control. I inevitably end up making too many cookies and therefore eating too many cookies. But thankfully, I recently discovered a tool that helps me keep my sweet tooth under control.

The Souper Cubes Cookie Tray is like an ice tray for cookie dough. Made of silicone, it has 10 dimples for perfectly portioned cookies. After making a too-large batch of cookie dough, place the dough in there, and pop it into the freezer for later (or the fridge for a little less later). This means always having cookie dough on tap to bake and/or eat raw (Disclaimer: Scouted does not endorse this behavior). Recently, though, I’ve been encountering a ton of recipes that call for me to “set” the dough in the fridge overnight. Before I had this tool, I’d never do this (small fridge = no space). But now, it’s actually possible, thanks to this space-saving tool. With it, I can set some of the dough, and bake some right away for immediate consumption. There’s nothing better, after all, than freshly-baked cookies.

The brand also makes a soup version you can use to create ice cubes of left over stock out of. I’m not sure why you wouldn’t just use a regular old ice tray for that, but the cookie version in my opinion is a must have. It has taken my cookie baking to the next level, and has surprisingly limited my cookie intake. When I know there are always more cookies stored away in the fridge, suddenly, the temptation to stuff my face with the already baked ones vanishes.

Souper Cubes Cookie Tray Buy at Food52 $ 32

