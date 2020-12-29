End of Year Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99   
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Laptop Store Owner Behind New York Post’s Controversial Hunter Biden Story is Suing Twitter

    POST-POST

    Arya Hodjat

    Cheat Sheet/Breaking News Intern

    Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty

    The source behind the New York Post story on Hunter Biden’s laptop that was temporarily censored by Twitter is suing the social media network for defamation. John Paul Mac Isaac, a Delaware computer repair shop owner, reportedly turned over the laptop to Rudy Giuliani, leading to a Post story purporting to show the president-elect’s son running an influence scheme. Twitter throttled links to the story based on its policy against “hacked materials.” In the lawsuit, Mac Isaac says this branding of him as a “hacker” led to him having to close his shop.

    Read it at Variety