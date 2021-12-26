South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu Dead at 90

Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel laureate who was one of the most important figures in the fight for racial justice in South Africa, has died, according to the country’s president. He was 90 years old.

“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement.

Tutu, often referred to as “the Arch” was born in 1931. He became a teacher like his father but resigned in 1954 from a teaching post over government restrictions against Black children attending school. He was ordained an Anglican priest in 1961 and became the first Black Anglican dean of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Johannesburg in 1975. He later served as the first Black elected Archbishop of Cape Town.

He chaired South Africa’s post-apartheid Truth and Reconciliation Commission and led the Desmond Tutu Peace Trust.

He spent his life fighting to end apartheid in South Africa, winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his work. He remained politically active until his death.