POETIC JUSTICE
Rhino Poacher Trampled by Elephant and Eaten by Lions in South Africa
A rhino poacher hunting rhinoceros illegally in South Africa’s Kruger National Park was trampled to death by elephants and then eaten by lions, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The man was hunting with three other poachers who alerted authorities about the incident. The park security crew then found the man’s skull and pants. The park manager, Glenn Phillips, told the local newspaper Letaba Herald he was sorry about the death, but warned that illegal poaching comes with risks. “Entering Kruger National Park illegally and on foot is not wise, it holds many dangers and this incident is evidence of that,” park manager Glenn Phillips told the local newspaper Letaba Herald. “It is very sad to see the daughters of the deceased mourning the loss of their father, and worse still, only being able to recover very little of his remains.”