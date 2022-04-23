South African Rugby Star Killed by Teen Fleeing Police in Houston, Cops Say
‘A LEGEND OF THE GAME’
A South African former rugby star, coach, and father of two was killed in Houston on Friday when his vehicle was rear ended during a high-speed police chase. Pedrie Wannenburg, 41, was in the car with his wife and two children when a teen fleeing the police crashed into the family’s vehicle, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. The 16-year-old driver was arrested and charged with felony murder as well as reckless aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. Wannenburg’s 8-year-old son is hospitalized in critical condition following the collision, KHOU 11 reports. Rugby players from around the world have paid tribute to the international star who played for the Springboks, South Africa’s national rugby union team, and in Ireland and France. Former teammate Stephen Ferris tweeted, “Pedrie was a legend of the game and one of the nicest guys you could ever meet.” According to officials, Wannenburg had coached the rugby team at Rice University.