South Carolina Abortion Rights Supporters Score Major Win
LISTEN TO REASON
In a 3-2 decision, the South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled that the state’s current six-week abortion ban does not give women “a reasonable period of time” to seek an abortion and violates the right to privacy, according to Politico. The ruling strikes down the previous ban, making abortion legal there until the 20th week of pregnancy. The state can limit the right to privacy but, according to the majority opinion, “any such limitation must be reasonable” and give someone “sufficient time to determine she is pregnant and take reasonable steps to terminate that pregnancy.” Six weeks is “not a reasonable period of time for those two things to occur,” the majority opinion said, according to Politico. “We hold that our state constitutional right to privacy extends to a woman’s decision to have an abortion,” Justice Kaye Hearn wrote.