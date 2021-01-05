ATV Riders Stumble Upon Dead Body in Freezer at ‘Haunted’ House
‘SPEECHLESS’
Eight people out riding four-wheelers in South Carolina made a gruesome discovery while checking out a supposedly “haunted” house: a decomposed body in a deep freezer. The man’s body, which was found in a freezer on the abandoned home’s back porch around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, will undergo an autopsy this week, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office said. “They heard the abandoned home was haunted so they came to check it out while out riding their four-wheelers,” the police report states. One person told authorities they smelled “rotten meat” and believed the body was clad in “blue jeans and socks.” “I didn’t know what to do, I was speechless,” Riley Robinson told WACH. “I heard that once you smell a human you can’t ever forget it. And I can still smell it right now.” Authorities said the abandoned home’s owner is cooperating.