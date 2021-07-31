South Carolina Cop Arrested After Stomping on Man’s Neck, State Investigators Say
BRUTAL
A former Orangeburg, South Carolina, police officer was arrested and charged with first-degree assault Saturday after allegedly stomping on a man’s neck while responding to a 911 call. David Lance Dukes was on patrol Monday when he responded to a 911 call at an apartment complex. While there, he pointed his gun at an unidentified man and ordered him to the ground, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. With the man on the ground, Dukes allegedly stomped on his neck, pushing his head into the concrete. The act was “likely to produce death or great bodily injury,” state investigators say, and the man was transported to the hospital with a head contusion. Dukes was fired Wednesday from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.