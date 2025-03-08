U.S. News

South Carolina Death Row Inmate Executed by Firing Squad in State First

‘BLOODY SPECTACLE’

Brad Sigmon is the fourth person to be executed by firing squad since 1976, and the first in South Carolina.

South Carolina executes convicted double murderer, Brad Sigmon, by firing squad.
