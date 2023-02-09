South Carolina Dog Breeder Shot Dead During French Bulldog Sale
A South Carolina dog breeder was shot dead Monday night during a meetup with a buyer. Lonnie A. Ray, 76, arranged to meet a buyer in a KFC parking lot to transfer a French bulldog for $2,500. But before the transaction took place, at least one person pulled out a gun and began shooting in Ray’s direction before speeding off in a car with the puppy in tow, according to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon, who described Ray as “probably the best breeder in South Carolina.” Ray was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead an hour later. He had brought a friend along for the transaction, who wasn’t injured. The French bulldog hadn’t been found as of Thursday, and South Carolina authorities are continuing their search for the shooter and others involved.