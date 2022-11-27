South Carolina 5-Year-Old Missing After Mother Found Dead on Thanksgiving

Read it at The State
A 5-year-old girl is missing from her South Carolina home after her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities are searching for Aspen Jeter, who wasn’t home when police found her mother, Crystal Jumper, dead during a welfare check. Jumper hadn’t been seen since Nov. 1, the sheriff’s office said, and it’s not clear when exactly she died or what caused her death. “If you have any information in the whereabouts of this child, please let us know,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a statement. “You don’t have to give your name, but just give us what you know.”