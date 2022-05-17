South Carolina Governor Signs Bill Banning Transgender Athletes
TRANSGENDER ATHLETES IN SPORT
South Carolina’s Republican governor, Henry McMaster, signed a bill into law that bars transgender athletes from competing on school sports teams that align with their gender identity, making it the eighth state to pass such legislation this year. With the passage of the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” all teams sponsored by a public elementary school, high school, or university in the state have to be “based on the biological sex at birth of team members.” The bill likewise affects private school teams that compete against public schools. Cisgender students can pursue legal action against their school if they find evidence of a violation of the law and are protected from retaliation from the school. Governor McMaster defended the legislation on Twitter, writing, “It’s common sense, boys should play boys sports and girls should play girls sports.”