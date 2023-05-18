South Carolina House Signs Off on Six-Week Abortion Ban

CHEAT SHEET
South Carolina’s House passed a bill on Wednesday night that would outlaw most abortions after around six weeks of pregnancy. The bill, which would ban abortions at a stage before many women even know they’re pregnant, now moves to the GOP-controlled state Senate after House members voted 82-33 to advance the proposal. South Carolina previously passed a six-week abortion ban three years ago, but the state Supreme Court ruled against it earlier this year after concluding it violated the state’s right to privacy. Lawmakers in North Carolina on Tuesday successfully overrode their state governor’s veto on legislation banning most abortions after 12 weeks.