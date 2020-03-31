South Carolina Judge Grants White Nationalist Augustus Invictus Bail
A South Carolina judge granted white nationalist Augustus Invictus’ $10,000 bond on Tuesday after he reportedly sought bail due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Invictus is facing charges of kidnapping and aggravated domestic violence. According to court documents, Judge Daniel Hall also set forth conditions for Invictus’ release, including that he stay away from his wife—who he allegedly threatened, choked, and held at gunpoint to travel from South Carolina late last year. Invictus, a speaker at the 2017 Unite the Right rally, was permitted to leave the state, and was ordered to stay out of York and Mecklenberg counties except to attend court proceedings. Measures like ankle monitoring or law enforcement check-ins were not outlined in the judge’s order. At the bail hearing last week, prosectors said Invictus had been publishing information online from jail and his wife was living in fear. A public defender lawyer, who said he asked for the hearing due to coronavirus concerns at York County jail, said Invictus had been updating his “alt-right news site” from jail. Last month, the same judge denied Invictus bail after his wife claimed she was afraid he would kill her if he was released.