South Carolina Man and Daughter Killed After Mistakenly Identified As Deer
A South Carolina man and his 9-year-old daughter were shot and killed after they were mistaken for deer, authorities said. The incident occurred on New Year’s Day, when four hunters were attempting to move deer in Walterboro, South Carolina, and two of the hunters were shot after being mistaken for animals, according to a statement from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Colleton County coroner Richard Harvey told the New York Times that the victims were Kim Drawdy, 30, and his daughter Lauren, 9. Harvey said the victims were shot with a shotgun and that their autopsies will be performed Sunday. “I was devastated,” Drawdy’s brother Benny told local news station WIS-TV. “I couldn’t believe it when I got the news. I said, ‘It couldn’t be.’ It broke my heart and I couldn’t believe it.” The shooting took place about half a mile into the woods in Colleton County, about 50 miles west of Charleston, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.