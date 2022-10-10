Read it at Religion News Service
A student pastor at Fairview Baptist Church in Grier, South Carolina, has been placed on administrative leave following a controversial decision to hand out “i [heart] hot youth pastors” stickers to students. The decision came after a social media post led to some backlash online. “Our student pastor, Cory Wall, acknowledges that he made a poor decision and a mistake by making a sticker available that was offensive to some,” the church’s team posted on their website and Facebook page. This sticker backlash comes as churches around the world face sexual abuse scandals, with both the #MeToo and #ChurchToo movements still trending globally.