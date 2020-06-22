CHEAT SHEET
S.C. Protests Canceled as Some Demonstrators Get COVID-19
CROWD CONTROL
An organizer of anti-racism protests in South Carolina are urging anyone who attended demonstrations in Columbia, Charleston, and Greenville to get tested for COVID-19 after more than a dozen infections were reported. In a Facebook post, Lawrence Nathaniel also announced that all planned protests are on hold until a plan to control the spread of coronavirus is in case. “We can win this battle against COVID and we can win this battle against racism,” said Nathaniel, who is awaiting the results of his own test. More than 900 new coronavirus cases were reported statewide on Sunday—the latest spike in a surge that began before the protests started May 30 but after the state relaxed its lockdown measures.