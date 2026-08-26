Nepo Sister Barely Clinches Runoff Despite Trump Backing

Senator Darline Graham pulled off a victory in the South Carolina Republican runoff on Tuesday after Donald Trump went all in to avoid a humiliating loss.

Around 9 p.m., Graham was projected to win by several news organizations, including The Associated Press and NBC News.

Trump posted a congratulatory message on Truth Social at 8:44 p.m., declaring, “Darline Graham Wins! Endorsed by President Trump.

As of 9:07 p.m., with 91 percent of votes in, Graham has 52.4 percent of the votes, while Ralph Norman has 47.6 percent.

In the end, South Carolina Republicans chose the sister of late Senator Lindsey Graham as their Senate nominee despite concerns about her lack of qualifications for the job.

She will face Democratic nominee Dr. Annie Andrews in November in what is considered a red state, but early polling on a hypothetical matchup has shown the race tightening for the open seat.

The president pushed the 62-year-old to run for a full six-year term despite her having zero experience in elected office. She was appointed to the job after her brother died suddenly last month.

While Graham has decades of expeience in state government, her lack of experience running for office showed almost immediately on the campaign trail with a series of embarrassing stumbles in response to questions about policy and claims she did not have a position on issues yet.

Speaking on the debate stage for the runoff last week, Graham said “national security is not my thing” when asked about Taiwan and the South China Sea. On Monday, when asked how she was getting caught up on the issue of national security over the past week, Graham instead said she had been going around the state and not one person she has spoken to had brought up national security or Taiwan.

While Graham said people are instead talking about affordabilty, when questioned about what legislation she would put forward to help, the senator who was sworn into office six weeks ago said “we’ll see when I get there.”

Her series of nonanswers frustrated some Republicans who argued representing South Carolina in the Senate should not come down to nepotism.

President Donald Trump greets Senator Darline Graham during a campaign rally for her at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, U.S., August 21, 2026. Evan Vucci/Reuters

But Trump went all in to help her. He held a rally for her on Friday in person, a telerally on Monday and posted repeatedly in support of her candidacy. The Trump-aligned MAGA Inc. super PAC spent more than $800,000 urging voters to support her when they headed to the polls.

It was perhaps the greatest effort Trump has put in to get an individual candidate across the finish line of the 2026 midterms cycle to date.

Trump’s pitch for electing Graham was that she was the sister of one of his closest allies in the Senate. He wrote on Truth Social the morning of the runoff, writing that “there is nobody better to honor the legacy of her beloved brother, Lindsey.” He also called her a “true American Patriot” and “a WINNER all of her life.”

Graham failed to win the August 11 primary outright and avoid the runoff. She received more than 32 percent of the vote. Norman received more than 24 percent of the vote to advance. While the governor and former candidate rallied behind Graham, former Rep. Mark Sanford and businessman Mark Lynch who did not advance, backed Norman.

A series of MAGA influencers also refused to go along with the president and encouraged conservative voters to back Norman as an early co-sponsor of the SAVE America Act, a top Trump legislative priority.

Rep. Ralph Norman refused to get out of the way for Trump's Senate pick. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

The limited polling ahead of the runoff suggested the race was tied despite Trump’s push, and in an unexpected move more people showed up to cast ballots during the runoff’s early voting period with 63,000 than did for the primary earlier in the month as Graham and Norman went head-to-head.

The runoff to the special election came after the late senator died unexpectedly last month fter winning his own reelection primary bid outright in June.

While Graham had clinched that primary with Trump’s early backing, he only received 56 percent of the GOP vote as some Republicans in South Carolina rejected him as a longtime incumbent and opted for other options.

Dr. Annie Andrews is the Democratic Senate candidate running in South Carolina. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images