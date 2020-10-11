South Carolina Senate Candidate Jaime Harrison Raises Record-Breaking $52 Million to Beat Sen. Lindsay Graham

Read it at The Post and Courier
The Democrats' South Carolina U.S. Senate candidate, Jaime Harrison, raised $52 million in his high-profile bid to unseat longtime GOP Sen. Lindsay Graham this Election Day—a three-month July to September fundraising round breaking all previous Senate campaign records. Harrison's $52 million upstages the previous record of Texas Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who raised $38 million in 2018 while challenging Sen. Ted Cruz. Both Harrison and Graham raised most of their funds outside of their home state, an indicator of national interest. Graham, who has not yet revealed his campaign's quarterly fundraising totals, has repeatedly pleaded on Fox News for campaign contributions. Harrison, who is the former chairman of South Carolina's Democratic Party, has spent over $7 million per week on TV ads in recent weeks, per a third party media tracking firm.