South Carolina Middle Schooler Killed After Classmate Opens Fire
‘THAT WAS MY MAN’
A child has died after sustaining injuries in a South Carolina school shooting on Thursday afternoon, according to the Greenville News. A tearful man who identified himself as the victim’s grandfather to the outlet confirmed the death, adding, “That was my man.” A classmate responsible for the shooting at Tanglewood Middle School was later taken into custody just off campus, the Greenville County sheriff said. Roughly 100 officers and deputies had swarmed the school, which was locked down in response to initial reports of shots fired. “This has been a very trying situation for sure,” Sheriff Hobart Lewis said. “Our hearts go out to all the families involved.” The circumstances surrounding the shooting, and the names of those involved, were not disclosed. “This is my worst nightmare,” a parent of a seventh grader earlier told the News. “I think about it all the time.”