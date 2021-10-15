Teacher Arrested After Student Finds Her Edibles in Prize Box, Sheriff Says
LEAVE IT AT HOME?
A South Carolina elementary school teacher was charged with drug possession and lost her job after a student went to get a reward from her treasure box—and pulled out a candy marijuana edible, deputies said. When the teacher, Victoria Farish Weiss, told him to pull out a different item, the student then pulled out another edible, according to authorities. School police were then informed, and Weiss was placed on administrative leave, with Lexington County deputies searching her house to find more edibles. Weiss was later fired from her school and turned herself in to police on Friday.
“The safety of our students is our top priority,” Lexington County School District Superintendent Greg Little said in a statement to The State. “It is unacceptable for a staff member to potentially threaten the wellbeing of a child. We will continue to work to ensure all of our children have a safe environment to learn and grow.”