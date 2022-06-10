Walmart Shopper Who Couldn’t Return Item Threatens Mass Shooting: Sheriff

Read it at WPDE
A South Carolina man was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening a mass shooting at a local Walmart. Wayne Anthony Reiser Jr. allegedly hurled racial slurs via telephone and threatened to shoot employees and customers if he was unable to return an item. The scare prompted the store to close for the rest of the day as a precaution, and Reiser, 39, was sent to the county detention center. He faces a possible 25 years in prison if convicted of threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction.