Another State Moves to Ban TikTok for Government Employees
ANTI-SOCIAL MEDIA
Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster moved to ban TikTok on all state government devices on Tuesday, following in the footsteps of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who has forbidden state employees and contractors from using the app on any state-owned devices. McMaster said he’d written to the South Carolina Department of Administration to demand they introduce a ban and provide McMaster with a list of state agencies “for whom the department is unable to permanently block access to TikTok.” Meanwhile, Wisconsin’s Republican members of Congress demanded in a letter on Tuesday that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers join the bandwagon, citing the national security threat posed by TikTok’s Chinese ownership. Sen. Ron Johnson, Reps. Mike Gallagher, Tom Tiffany, Glenn Grothman, Bryan Steil and Scott Fitzgerald reportedly wrote in the letter that they believe China can spy on Americans via TikTok and push Communist Party propaganda.