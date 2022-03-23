South Carolina Woman Loses Her Arms and Colon in Horrific Dog Attack
FIGHTING FOR LIFE
A South Carolina woman’s arms have been amputated and her colon removed after a vicious and random mauling by three dogs, according to her family. Kyleen Waltman, 38, was walking home on Monday morning when she was attacked and later found in a ditch by a man who had to get a gun and fire it in the air to finally get the dogs to stop attacking her. Waltman was airlifted to a hospital. Her sister, Shenna Green, told news outlets that the dogs lived on a nearby property that has a “Beware of the Dogs” sign. The dogs have since been placed with animal control. Another sister, Amy Wynne, started a GoFundMe to support Waltman with medical bills. “She has a long road ahead of her and will need medical and financial help,” Wynne wrote in the fundraiser. “She didn’t deserve it. She was a good person. She helped everybody,” Green said.