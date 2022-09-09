South Carolina’s Near-Total Abortion Ban Fails After Senate Filibuster Threatened
A crushingly restrictive abortion ban with no exceptions for circumstances of rape or incest failed in the South Carolina Senate on Thursday after a Republican member threatened to filibuster the bill. In a special session called to debate the passage of what would have been the second state law of its kind after the fall of Roe v. Wade, South Carolina Senate Republicans scraped together enough votes to pass the bill, which would have banned abortions in all cases except in cases of imminent peril or “risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function.” GOP Sen. Tom Davis then took to the floor to begin a filibuster. “‘The moment we become pregnant we lose all control over what goes on with our bodies,’” Davies said, recalling what his daughters had told him. “I’m here to tell you I’m not going to let it happen.” Republican leaders were unable to muster the 26 votes required to end his filibuster, and instead, the Senate later approved an amended version of the bill capping rape and incest exceptions at 12 weeks (the current legislation allows for up to 20 weeks). The bill will now be sent to the House.