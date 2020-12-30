New Year Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99
    1

    South Carolinians Seriously Hate the State’s Proposed New Flag

    PALMETTO PILE ON

    Rachel Olding

    Breaking News Editor

    South Carolina State House

    South Carolina’s attempt to standardize its much-loved state flag has fallen flatter than a palm tree in a hurricane. Since the Post and Courier revealed historians’ new design this week, residents of the Palmetto State have inundated the newspaper with hate mail. “They really, really hate it,” the newspaper wrote. The design has a slightly darker shade of indigo behind the iconic palmetto tree and crescent—but the tree, based on a local artist’s 1910 sketch, is what upset most people. Some said its fronds looked like Freddy Krueger’s murderous fingers, others thought it looked like it was addicted to meth. In an unscientific Twitter poll, 30 percent said it was “total trash.” In response, historians said they would revise their design before lawmakers vote on it next year.

