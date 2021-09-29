South Dakota AG Reaches Settlement With Widow of Man He Struck and Killed
UNDER SEAL
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has reached a settlement with the widow of Joe Boever, the man he killed as he drove down a highway last year. “In response to your inquiry, I am confirming that the case has been settled and the terms of the settlement are confidential. The parties will not have further comment and Mrs. Boever requests that her privacy be respected going forward,” Jenny Boever’s lawyer, Matthew Tysdal, said in a statement.
Ravnsborg never faced trial for the incident and instead pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors charges. He previously suggested Boever may have been suicidal. He still faces the possibility of impeachment when the legislature returns for a special session in November.
Nick Nemec, a former state legislator and a cousin of Joe Boever, said he hoped the settlement would provide the family some peace. “Ravnsborg, through his spokespeople, has been smearing Joe Boever since the week he ran over Joe,” Nemec told The Daily Beast. “This settlement along with hopefully an eventual impeachment where the entire crash report is made public will put the entire episode to rest.”