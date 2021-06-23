South Dakota AG Doesn’t Want Outsiders to Watch His Fatal Crash Trial
CAMERA SHY
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg says he doesn’t want cameras or audio recording devices in the courtroom when he stands trial for the death of Joe Boever, according to a recent filing by his attorneys. Prosecutors allege that he was distracted when he struck and killed Boever with his car last September. Ravnsborg said he never saw Boever and originally thought he hit a deer until the next morning when he returned to the scene. He has been charged with careless driving, operating a vehicle while on an electronic device, and driving outside of his lane. Each misdemeanor carries a maximum of 30 days in jail and a $500 fine. His trial is scheduled to start on Aug. 26. Many have called for Ravnsborg to resign, including Gov. Kristi Noem.