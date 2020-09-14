South Dakota AG Involved in Fatal Car Accident Kept Driving, Thinking He Hit Deer: Cops
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg reported hitting a deer Saturday night, but was in fact involved in a fatal car crash whose victim was discovered the following morning, the Sioux Falls Argus-Leader reports. Joe Boever, 55, has been identified as the person killed, and his cousin Victor Nemec told the paper, “The attorney general hit my cousin as he was walking down the side of the road and killed him.”
The State Highway Patrol was taking the lead on the investigation, with additional help from North Dakota due to conflict of interest concerns, as Ravnsborg oversees the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. According to Ravnsborg’s chief of staff, he called 911 from the accident, and was uninjured.
Meanwhile, the Argus Leader reported Monday on documents showing the AG has been charged with speeding and other traffic offenses in the past.