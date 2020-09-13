South Dakota Attorney General Involved in Fatal Car Crash
WHAT HAPPENED?
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem called a surprise press conference on Sunday evening to announce that the state attorney general, Jason Ravnsborg, had been involved in a fatal car crash the night before. Details were scant but Ravnsborg released a statement saying, “I am shocked and filled with sorrow following the events of last night. As Governor Noem stated, I am fully cooperating with the investigation and I fully intend to continue do so moving forward.” Noem did not say who was killed or how or whether Ravnsborg was injured. “Law enforcement is working on identifying the deceased and notifying the family,” she said at a press conference that lasted all of three minutes. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is running the investigation but a spokesman said the accident report will not be released until Monday. Ravnsborg, 44, is an Army veteran who was elected in 2018.