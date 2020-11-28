CHEAT SHEET
S. Dakota COVID-19 Deaths Bust Record—and Noem Tweets About Shopping
STILL NO MASK MANDATE
South Dakota set a new record for COVID-19 deaths on Saturday—and the state’s anti-lockdown governor tweeted a plea for people to go shopping. The Health Department reported 54 deaths, one more than the previous record set two weeks ago. And the state also tallied 819 new infections out of 1,892 people tested—a terrifying 43 percent positivity rate. Gov. Kristi Noem has repeatedly rejected calls for a statewide mask mandate and refused to warn people against gathering for the holidays. On Saturday, she tweeted a reminder of #SmallBusinessSaturday: “These businesses are the lifeblood of so many South Dakota communities. Please support them today and every day!”