‘Dash for Cash’ Pits Crawling Teachers Against Each Other to Grab Money for Schools
QUID GAME
Call it “Quid Game.”
In a truly dystopian display, 10 teachers from the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, area were made to crawl on the floor and compete against one another to grab as much cash as possible in five minutes to fund needed improvements in their classrooms or schools.
The “Dash for Cash” event took place during Saturday night’s Sioux Falls Stampede junior ice hockey game at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. The $5,000 used for the bizarre scramble was donated by CU Mortgage Direct.
A representative for the regional direct mortgage lender boasted about the event, telling the Argus Leader: “With everything that has gone on for the last couple of years with teachers and everything, we thought it was an awesome group thing to do for the teachers. The teachers in this area, and any teacher, they deserve whatever the heck they get.”
One fifth-grade teacher, who collected $592 in the competitive scramble for cash, did not seem to mind the Hunger Games-like nature of the event, telling the local paper: “I think it's really cool when the community offers an opportunity like this for things that educations a lot of times pay out of pocket for.”