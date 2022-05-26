CHEAT SHEET
    South Dakota Gov Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski Team Back Up After Scandalous Allegations

    Anna Venarchik

    Breaking News Intern

    The Washington Post/Getty

    South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem appears to have resumed working with former adviser Corey Lewandowski, Politico reports. The pair parted ways in September after Noem denied claims the two were having an affair and after Lewandowski, who also served as Donald Trump’s campaign manager, was accused of making inappropriate sexual advances on a GOP donor at a charity. Despite the fissure, witnesses reported seeing the pair working together Wednesday at the Republican Governors Association meeting in Nashville; another source claimed Lewandowski accompanied the governor on a trip in April. Neither responded when contacted for comment.

