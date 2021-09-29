Kristi Noem Denies Affair With Ex-Trump Aide
‘TOTAL GARBAGE’
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who has already had a week’s worth of news happen before the end of Wednesday, has denied and attacked a story that accused her of having an affair with former Donald Trump aide Corey Lewandowski. “These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help,” she wrote in a tweet. “I love Bryon. I’m proud of the God-fearing family we’ve raised together. Now I’m getting back to work.” The story, published by a conservative online outlet called American Greatness, cited “multiple sources” who didn’t identify themselves but claimed the two, who are both married, have continued the affair for months.
The report did not delve into further specifics, but Lewandowski has been an informal adviser to the 2024 hopeful for months and previously said Noem has a “huge future in Republican politics.” Lewandowski was in his own hot water Wednesday, with a Politico report accusing him of sexually harassing a Republican donor.