South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Outpaces Trump, Gets Fifth Chief of Staff in Three Years
COPYCAT
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has replaced her chief of staff for the fifth time in three years, according to the Argus Leader, with attorney and adviser Mark Miller taking over as interim chief of staff in place of Aaron Scheibe. Scheibe, who held the role since May, will instead serve as a legislative consultant, the governor’s office told the outlet. It was not immediately clear why the switch was made. The move coincided with the replacement of Noem’s top finance adviser Friday.
Noem’s rapid cycling of top staffers in her nearly three years in office is a stark contrast from her predecessor, Gov. Dennis Daugaard, who held two chiefs of staff throughout his eight years in office. It is remarkably similar to former President Trump, however, who famously ran through four chiefs of staff throughout his four years in office.