Trump Fan Gov. Kristi Noem Refers to ‘the Biden Administration’
SLIP OF THE TONGUE?
It took a month, but even South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem may have given up on President Donald Trump’s fever dream of a second term. Noem is one of Trump’s most ardent supporters, but local station KELO noted that in a budget address on Tuesday she appeared to acknowledge Joe Biden had won the election. Discussing the state’s finances, the Republican said she “expects the road could be a little bit rough under the Biden administration with some of the policies that they’ve embraced.” But before we get too excited about a belated outbreak of sanity, KELO also reports that a spokesman for Noem later contacted the station to say she was not recognizing Biden as president-elect but instead referring to the potential that he could end up in the White House. Biden, of course, has already locked up the election: States have certified more than 270 electors for him and nearly every legal challenge filed by the Trump campaign and its hangers-on has been rejected, often with judges gobsmacked at Trump lawyers’ brazen efforts to subvert the election.