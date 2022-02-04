CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Kristi Noem Signs ‘Fairness’ Bill to Box Trans Athletes Out of High School Sports

    ANTI-TRANS TRIUMPH

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Octavio Jones/Reuters

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed a bill in the name of “fairness” Thursday that will limit transgender athletes’ access to high school sports. SB 46, which takes effect July 1, segregates sports by athletes’ sex as assigned at birth. Noem said at a signing ceremony, “This bill has been an important priority for a lot of the people behind me… Girls will always have the opportunity to play in girls’ sports in South Dakota, and have an opportunity for a level playing field, for fairness.” South Dakota becomes the 10th state to enact such a bill as the Republican Party pushes to bar transgender athletes from sports across the country.

    Read it at Argus Leader