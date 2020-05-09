South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Tells Native American Tribes: Remove COVID Checkpoints—or Else
South Dakota’s Trump-supporting governor, Kristi Noem, has ordered the removal of COVID checkpoints into tribal land from state highways within 48 hours. Noem sent a letter threatening legal action to the leaders of the Oglala Sioux Tribe and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, which set up checkpoints to prohibit anyone who does not live on the reservations from entering unless they are carrying out essential services. Both tribes issued strict stay-at-home orders for residents despite the fact that that South Dakota never locked down the state. Noem now says the checkpoints interfere with traffic and must be removed. Tribal leaders from the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe have issued guidelines that reservation residents can seek permission to travel within the state but not to areas deemed COVID-19 hot spots. All residents must fill out a health questionnaire upon return to the reservation. South Dakota, which has a population of around 870,000, has logged 3,145 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 169 are among Native Americans. The state has also recorded 31 COVID-related deaths.