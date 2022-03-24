CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Kristi Noem Signs Two New Anti-Abortion Regulations Into Law
MORE HOOPS
Read it at Argus Leader
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was on a mission Wednesday, signing two anti-abortion bills into law. The first bill restricts the administration of medical abortions, by way of telemedicine or in-person facilities. The second bill the Republican governor signed makes it a felony for a person to be coerced into having an abortion. “We must remember that abortion has two victims: both the unborn child who loses their life and the mother who must go through the physical and emotional trauma of the procedure,” Noem said in a statement. The federal district court said Noem’s new regulations are unnecessary.