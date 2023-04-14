South Dakota Governor Proudly Says 2-Year-Old Granddaughter Already Has a Rifle and Shotgun

Read it at Mediaite
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has proudly told audience members at the National Rifle Association convention that her 2-year-old granddaughter already owns firearms. “Now Addie, who you know—soon will need them, I wanna reassure you, she already has a shotgun and she already has a rifle and she’s got a little pony named Sparkles too,” Noem said. “So the girl is set up.” While on stage, Noem also signed an executive order to “further protect the 2nd Amendment rights of South Dakotans.”