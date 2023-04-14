CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    South Dakota Governor Proudly Says 2-Year-Old Granddaughter Already Has a Rifle and Shotgun

    SERIOUSLY?

    Katie Hawkinson

    Kristi Noem waves to audience members at the 2023 National Rifle Association convention.

    Chris Bergin/Reuters

    South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has proudly told audience members at the National Rifle Association convention that her 2-year-old granddaughter already owns firearms. “Now Addie, who you know—soon will need them, I wanna reassure you, she already has a shotgun and she already has a rifle and she’s got a little pony named Sparkles too,” Noem said. “So the girl is set up.” While on stage, Noem also signed an executive order to “further protect the 2nd Amendment rights of South Dakotans.”

    Read it at Mediaite