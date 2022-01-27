CHEAT SHEET
Judge Gives Kristi Noem’s Executive Order on Abortion a Thumbs Down
On Wednesday, a federal judge in South Dakota granted Planned Parenthood a victory by temporarily blocking a gubernatorial executive order requiring medical providers administer both steps in a medication abortion. Before Gov. Kristi Noem’s order, women were only required to visit a medical provider for the first dose and could then take the second dose on their own 24 to 72 hours later. Judge Karen Schreier granted Planned Parenthood’s injunction against the mandate, claiming that the order presented a “substantial obstacle” for women because they can only receive in-state abortions at a single Planned Parenthood in Sioux Falls.