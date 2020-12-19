Holiday Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99   
    South Dakota Congressman Asks Public to Vote on When He Gets Vaccine

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Joshua Roberts/Reuters

    South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson is asking his constituents to decide when he gets the COVID-19 vaccine—acutely aware of the optics. “Some elected officials, like Vice President Mike Pence, are getting the vaccine early to increase public confidence and model good behavior,” Johnson, a Republican, said in a statement, according to the Argus Leader. “Other leaders are waiting, not wanting to go to the front of the line. Good arguments can be made on both sides, which is why I want South Dakotans to help with this decision.” Johnson created an online survey where people can vote.

