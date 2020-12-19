South Dakota Congressman Asks Public to Vote on When He Gets Vaccine

Read it at Argus Leader
South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson is asking his constituents to decide when he gets the COVID-19 vaccine—acutely aware of the optics. “Some elected officials, like Vice President Mike Pence, are getting the vaccine early to increase public confidence and model good behavior,” Johnson, a Republican, said in a statement, according to the Argus Leader. “Other leaders are waiting, not wanting to go to the front of the line. Good arguments can be made on both sides, which is why I want South Dakotans to help with this decision.” Johnson created an online survey where people can vote.