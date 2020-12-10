South Dakota Lawmaker Who Went to Dinner at Noem’s Mansion Has COVID

Read it at Argus Leader
A South Dakota state senator has tested positive for COVID-19 days after attending a dinner at Gov. Kristi Noem’s mansion and her budget address at the Capitol. Noem’s office told the Argus Leader that she was not in close contact with Sen. Helene Duhamel, 58, and therefore not at risk—even though she posted a photo of herself standing with the sick lawmaker and other maskless legislators. Noem spent a good chunk of the budget address defending her opposition to a mask mandate and other restrictions as the state COVID cases skyrocketed and hospitals filled up.