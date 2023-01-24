Kristi Noem Claims Her Phone Number Was Hacked to Make Hoax Calls
WHO DIS?
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said Monday that her personal cell phone number had been hacked and used to make hoax calls, with a statement from her office alleging that the breach was linked to the release of her private information by the House Jan. 6 committee last year. “Callous mishandling of personal information has real world consequences,” Noem was quoted as saying in the statement. “If you get such a phone call from my number, know that I had no involvement. I have urged both the United States attorney general and multiple congressional committees to investigate the leaking of my family’s personal information, and I look forward to whatever resolution they can provide.” The alleged hack follows the Jan. 6 committee’s release of White House visitor logs from Donald Trump’s presidency that included unredacted Social Security numbers, including those of Noem and her family. Her office did not offer evidence for the link between the leak and the hacking incident.