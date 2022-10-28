Florida Commissioner Lied to Visit Her Lover in ICE Detention
LOVE LIE
A South Florida commissioner pled guilty to lying to get into an ICE detention center to see her lover who was an inmate, telling officials she was a paralegal, prosecutors said on Thursday. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, told reporters she’s eight months pregnant and was visiting her husband, former Major League Baseball pitcher Brayan Villareal. Strout tricked ICE officials into thinking she needed to get in to get legal documents signed by a detainee, as social visits had been suspended in October 2021 because of the pandemic, prosecutors said. She even presented a falsified letter on a law firm’s behalf, they said. Strout was elected as a commissioner for North Bay Village in 2018 and her term expires next month. She has been sentenced to one year of probation and 50 hours of community service.